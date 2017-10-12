New Shuttle Bus Connects Shires to New York’s Capital Region

Governor Scott will be among the special guest speakers to officially unveil a new transportation shuttle, the Vermont Shires Connector, at the Hampton Inn in Manchester, starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

The new bus service will link southwestern Vermont to rail service in New York’s Capital Region via Premier Coach, which operates the line with a partnership with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) and Amtrak. The ribbon cutting ceremony will include a few keywords by Governor Scott along with comments from Amtrak, VT Trans, the Manchester select board and the Manchester Business Association.

With stops in Manchester and Bennington, the bus brings riders to the Amtrak station in Rensselaer, N.Y., the Greyhound terminal in Albany, and Albany International Airport. The bus starts at the tour bus parking area at the municipal parking lot on Bonnet Street in Manchester Center, and then the Hampton Inn and The Equinox hotels. In Bennington, the bus picks up and drops off riders adjacent to the parking lot for the Bennington Station Restaurant on River Street before it continues on into New York.

Other partners include the Bennington County Regional Commission and the Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about the service, vttranslines.com/vermont-shires-connector.