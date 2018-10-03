New Skete to Host Russian Quartet

The New Skete Monasteries will present the Konevets Quartet, a male vocal ensemble from Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday, October 5. The program offers harmonic brilliance in the rich tradition of Russian choral music, and includes sacred music, ranging from chants and hymns to secular songs, fincluding Russian and Ukrainian folk songs, classical selections and Imperial regimental songs and marches that were forbidden during the Communist Regime. The concert starts at 7 p.m., and is open to all. Donations are welcome. The free concert will be held in the Holy Wisdom Chapel, 273 New Skete Lane, Cambridge, N.Y. To learn more, go to newskete.org or call 518-677-3928 extension 215.