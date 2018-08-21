New Trails for Biking, Hiking Open in E. Poultney

Get off the beaten path and try out Poultney’s newly built mountain biking and hiking trails. Come ride Bumper Cars or Cliffhanger, stroll Maple Sugar, and join the fun on Saturday, September 1, as Slate Valley Trails invites the public to celebrate the opening of the new Fairgrounds trails. Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a brief presentation followed by guided mountain bike rides and hikes at Town Farm Road in East Poultney. Thanks to the generosity of private landowners, Slate Valley Trails (SVT) has added six new miles to their existing mountain biking and hiking network. Nestled in bucolic fields and hills, the new trail system is near the area referred to as The Fairgrounds. Sustainable Trailworks has constructed mountain biking trails well suited for beginning bike riders as well as experienced single track riders looking for a challenge. Hikers can also enjoy the meandering paths through fields and forests. Hardy Avery, trail builder with Sustainable Trailworks, reports that this is phase one of the project; additional trails are currently being built on the west side of Route 140. “Developing trails and promoting active lifestyles is paramount for a healthy and prosperous community,” says Bill Alexander, member of SVT. “We’re partnering with schools, businesses and other organizations in an effort to make the Slate Valley area that kind of community. Members are the key to our accomplishments and we encourage everyone to join.” Slate Valley Trails (SVT) is a local, volunteer-based nonprofit established in 2015. The organization currently manages more than 20 miles of multi-use trails in Poultney, Wells and the surrounding area. Visit slatevalleytrails.org to become a member, donate, learn about upcoming events, and volunteer.