New Urgent Care Facility Invites Community To Open House

Come meet, greet, and learn about the plans for the forthcoming Manchester Medical Center on Tuesday, June 20, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Manchester Medical Center is the endeavor of two area physicians who have recognized a need for local access to quality high-acuity urgent care. Doctors Thomas Sterling and Janel Kittredge are local residents and board-certified emergency medicine physicians with diverse medical training and specialties including trauma care. What distinguishes a high-acuity urgent care is the staff’s ability to identify and treat injuries and illnesses on-site or stabilize and transport patients to a hospital when required. Attendees to the event will be able to view the architectural plans for the new medical center at 34 Bonnet Street. Doctors and staff will be available to answer questions about the project and refreshments will be provided. “This is a project for and about this community and we invite everyone to our open house to come and learn about the services that will be available to them in the near future,” said Dr. Sterling.

Coming in fall of this year, Manchester Medical Center will provide a full spectrum of services. Its staff will be able to treat a wide range of urgent care injuries and illnesses, including sore throats, fevers, cuts and burns, respiratory issues, emergency orthopaedics, OB/GYN and more. The facility will be available to both residents and visitors for walk-in and same day appointments with minimal wait times. Patients will not need to be established with the practice or have medical insurance in order to be seen and treated.

“This medical center is something we believe is extremely important in order to better serve the needs of all people in our community. We couldn’t be more pleased with how the plans for the facility are coming together and are excited to share them,” said Dr. Kittredge. Once opened, Manchester Medical Center will be available as an emergency department alternative for non-life-threatening medical care, 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Renovations of the space are underway with a timeline for completion in late fall of this year. The center will have eight treatment rooms, an X-ray machine, ultrasound imaging, on-site lab and more. The two also plan to hire a number of staff for the medical center, including X-ray technicians, nurses, paramedics and administrative support. Send an email to info@manchestermedicalcenter.com to learn more.