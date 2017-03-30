New Voices at Marble House

Join the Marble House Project at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for readings and performances by the graduate students in Pratt Institute’s MFA Writing program. The evening event will focus on new voices in contemporary politics and the innovative creative expression created to address a series of national and international issues. It is free and open to the public, and will take place at 1161 Dorset West Road in Dorset.

Inspiration, contemplation and creativity are the hallmarks of Marble House Project’s artist residencies, workshops and sustainable agriculture. They focus on the conservation of natural resources, integration of small-scale organic food production and the arts. Residents sustain their growth by cultivating the grounds, working on their artistic vision and forging partnerships. For more information, visit marblehouseproject.org.