New Volunteers Undergo Training at Haynes House of Hope

The Haynes House of Hope, a two-bed comfort care home for the terminally ill, held a training session for its volunteers on March 6. Instructor/nurse Maria Perry demonstrated many aspects of hospice patient care, including universal precautions such as handwashing, use of a gate belt, medication administration and more. The Haynes House of Hope is located at 7187 State Route 149 in in Granville, N.Y. Volunteers are always needed for both patient care and basic tasks around the house. For more information, call executive director Amanda Krupski at 518-642-8155.