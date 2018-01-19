New Works Now at Northern Stage: Free Staged Play Readings

Northern Stage’s fifth annual ‘New Works Now’ (NWN 5.0), a showcase of new plays, will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 19 to 21, at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. The event features rehearsed staged readings of plays new to the American theater. Three staged readings feature post-show conversation with the playwrights, actors and directors.

“We launched New Works Now five years ago with three small plays and an audience of about 30 people. Since then, we have produced four New Works Now-incubated world premiere plays and had a thrillingly successful Off-Broadway transfer,” says Northern Stage associate director Amanda Rafuse. “Our festival attracts over 600 people and continues to nurture incredible audience and artist discussions. NWN 5.0 features a diverse offering of plays – from the intimate play about coming of age and overcoming challenges crafted by a young Dartmouth female athlete, to an electric large-cast rock musical created by an emerging musical theater team, to the exploration of an intergenerational relationship among three women. Readings are: ‘It’s Fine, I’m Fine’ by Stephanie Everett on Friday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m.; ‘The Coup,’’ by Rebekah Greer Melocik, Jacob Yandura and Victor Lesniewski on Saturday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m.; ‘Jane Burgoyne’ by Robert Moulthrop on Sunday, January 21, at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but reserve your seats at 802-296-7000 or boxoffice@northernstage.org.