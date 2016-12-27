New Year’s Eve & Holiday Parties

New Year’s Eve Party at Arlington American Legion

American Legion Post 69 of Arlington will hosty a New Year’s Eve party on Sanday, January 1, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., featuring John Davis and Friends, with appetizers, snacks, hot and cold foods. The cost is $15 per person, ages 21 and older. A 50/50 raffle will be held with half of the proceeds to benefit the Arlington Food Shelf. Tickets are on sale now at the Legion, or at the door on the day of the event. Call 802-375-6157 for more information or to become a member.

New Year’s Eve at Bennington Moose Lodge

Bennington Moose Lodge 1233, located at 916 Main Street, Bennington, will present an evening with Moose the DJ at on Saturday, December 31, from 5:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Jim’s Kitchen and the Moose Riders will be hosting a dinner of stuffed chicken breast, real mashed potatoes, green beans and cake. At midnight, finger foods will be served. Tickets, $20 per person, are available through the bar stewards. This event is open to the public, members and guests.

Bart Center Holiday Party

The team at the Bart Center has been busy scheduling lessons and clinics for the ski/snowboard season. The will be holding their Holiday Wine and Cheese Party in the Long Trail Room on the third floor of the Bromley Base Lodge on Thursday, December 29, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The Bart Center desk at Bromley Mountain has tickets available for $20 (21+) and $10 (under 21). For information, visit bartadaptive.org.