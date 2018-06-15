New York City Street Art on View at Rutland’s Alley Gallery

An opening reception for ‘My First Street He(art): NYC,’ a street art, mural, and graffiti show of over 40 artists from around the world, will be held on Saturday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Alley Gallery on Center Street in Rutland. The event will offer free wine, light refreshments and live music. The show speaks to curator Alison Wallis’ first real love of all the many art forms out there. Wallis co-founded and ran Ad Hoc Art, the first street art gallery in Brooklyn, N.Y., for over a decade. She also started and ran the largest mural project in the five New York City boroughs, the Welling Court Mural Project in Astoria, Queens.

Wallis calls ‘My First Street He(art): NYC’ “a monumental show for Vermont.” The exhibition features over 40 artists, including some of the founding pioneers of the Graffiti and Street Art movements, leaders in the world of murals and those who travel globally for painting projects and museum exhibits. Wallis hopes that this is the beginning of a conversation advocating for more public art in the city. “When thinking about the evolution of street art, murals and graffiti,” she says, “you must think about the poignant aspects of the here and now, being in the present of a piece, how mother nature helps the decay, and how there is beauty in the break down and evolution. ‘My First Street He(art): NYC’ will be on exhibit through July 28.

All-ages mural-making and silk-screening workshops will be held on Thursdays and Saturdays, June 21 to July 26, for a suggested donation of $5 for materials. For more information, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com.

The Alley Gallery is open to the public during special events and holds the following regular hours: Thursday and Friday, 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Alley Gallery is handicapped accessible through the entrance on Merchants Row; take the elevator down one level.