News from the Bennington Lions

The Bennington Lions’ annual Christmas Party for the visually handicapped and hearing impaired was held on December 11, at the Mount Anthony Country Club. The Club provides dinner, entertainment, gifts and a visit from Santa for their guests at this annual event. The Bennington Lions will be visiting and making monetary contributions to area nursing homes all this month. Throughout the winter, the Bennington Lions along with other area Lions Clubs will be providing buckets of sand by request to senior citizens to help them cope with icy sidewalks and steps. For information on how to receive one of these buckets, call Sharon at 802-442-0105. The Club continues to assist with the evaluation and purchase of glasses and hearing aids for the residents of Bennington, Pownal and Woodford. For information about the Bennington Lions Club, its service work and how to join them, call Bob Wilcox at 802-379-2600.