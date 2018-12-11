‘Newsies, the Broadway Musical’

Rutland Youth Theatre presents ‘Newsies, the Broadway Musical,’ Friday and Saturday, December 14 and 15, at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland. The production is based on the historical 1899 strike in NYC, which lasted two weeks, and caused Pulitzer’s New York World to reduce its circulation from 360,000 to 125,000. The story is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message for the whole family. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. The show is produced and directed by Saskia Hagen Groom, with musical directed by Saige King and choreography by Tegan Waite; stage manager is Barb Lassen. Show times are 7 p.m. both days as well as a 2 p.m.matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $10 for children and seniors and $12 for adults, available at paramountvt.org. For more information, visit rutlandrec.com/theatre or call Saskia at 802-558-4177.