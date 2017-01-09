‘Night to Shine Prom’ Spotlights Those with Special Needs

North Pownal Congregational Church (NPCC) is serving as one of more than 350 churches to host ‘Night to Shine’ on Friday, February 10, an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation that provides an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, age 14 and older. Proms will be held simultaneously in all 50 states and nine countries. This is the first year that Night to Shine will be held in Vermont. Every guest enters on a red carpet and receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shines, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, catered food, karaoke, and a dance floor, leading up to the moment when each is crowned king or queen. The event will take place at Grace Christian School in Bennington. Volunteers and donations from Bennington and surrounding areas are sought to help make its inaugural event a resounding success. For details, visit northpownalcc.org/night-to-shine or e-mail shinenp17@gmail.com.