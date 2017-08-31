‘No Limits’ Bike Ride to Raise Funds for Bart Center

The ninth annual No limits Bike Ride on Saturday, September 16, is a fundraiser that enables Bart Adaptive Sports Center to provide scholarships for skiing and snowboarding and fund their annual Wounded Military Heroes weekend. It starts at Dana Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester, and includes several options. The 100 mile-ride begins at 7 a.m.; the 65-mile ride at 8, the 30-mile at 9, and the nine-mile family ride at 11 a.m. All routes will be well marked and fully supported by aid stations. A support vehicle will be on course, just in case. Entry includes a T-shirt and some of the best views that southern Vermont and parts of New York have to offer, followed by a barbecue for all participants! Sign up at bikereg.com/9th-annual-bart-center-no-limits-benefit-ride. Your contribution to this event will help the Bart Center to achieve their mission of providing those with disabilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports, with a special focus on snowsports. To learn more, go to bartadaptive.org.