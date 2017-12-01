No Strings Marionettes Stage ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

The Rupert Kittay Library will once again host the acclaimed No Strings Marionette Company as they perform ‘Jack and the Beanstalk.’ Families and children are invited to celebrate the season and enter the wonders of traditional puppet theater. This classic show will be offered on at 7 p.m. Friday, December 1, at the Rupert Firehouse, located on Route 153 in the center of Rupert. Come experience this well-loved tale, retold with all the magic and mischief the marionettes can muster! Marmalade the cow’s appetite drives the action from Jack’s humble cottage to a magnificent castle high above the clouds. With a nod to an ancient telling of the tale, we discover if Jack – by taking gold and geese from the giant’s castle, is a thief – or simply reclaiming his family’s heritage. The stage is hardly big enough to contain the one-of-a-kind hand-crafted marionettes, let alone the ravenous, rummaging giant! A sense of adventure, optimism and three magic beans catapult Jack high into the sky where his destiny awaits. You’ll thrill to the unexpected twists in this exciting production, which is tremendously suitable for people of all ages. Admission is free. For questions, contact the Library at rupertkittaylibrary@gmail.com or visit rupertkittaylibrary.org.

Puppeteers Dan Baginski and Barbara Paulson have toured America together for over 16 years with heir traveling stage.In full view of the audience, these Vermont artisans bring their lovingly hand-crafted marionettes to life, whether for an original tale or an adaptation of a classic. Their shows begin with an interactive song featuring audience members, and finish with demonstrations sparked by the audiences’ curious questions.