Nominations Sought for Poultney Citizen of the Year

Do you know a Poultney citizen who goes above and beyond the call of duty to enrich the community? Nominations are being accepted for the 2016 Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award, presented annually since 1990, the Award honors a resident citizen who has made major contributions to the betterment of Poultney; has distinguished himself or herself through outstanding service to the community; and who typifies the true spirit of service and self-sacrifice in representing the finest ideals of Poultney citizenship. Nominations are accepted in letter format. They should state the name, address and phone number of the citizen nominee, a biographical sketch of the nominee and provide supporting testimonials. Nomination letters should also include name, address and phone number of the person submitting in case the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Committee need additional information about the nominee. Recipients are eligible to receive the award one time. For information, visit poultneyvt.com. Submissions must be received no later than Friday, August 4, and mailed to PACC Citizen of the Year, c/o Cartref Taid, 60 Norton Avenue, Poultney, VT 05764-1029. For additional information, call 802-287-2010.