Norman Rockwell’s Models Reminisce

Manchester Community Library

World-renowned Amit Peled will read ‘A Cello Named Pablo: How Amit Peled Came to Play Pablo Casals’ Favorite Cello,’ a picture book written by Marni Fogelson, at the Manchester Community Library on Saturday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Free copies of the book will be given to young attendees, courtesy of Manchester Music Festival.

As part of Vermont’s first annual 4 Freedoms Festival, MCL’s Summer Wednesdays Series presents ‘Rockwell Stories,’ when local models will come together at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, to share their personal, first-hand stories of working with Norman Rockwell in his Arlington studio. Art historian and former model, Don Trachte, Jr. will facilitate the event. The program is free and open to the public.

Story Times for infants, toddlers and preschoolers will be held on MCL’s back lawn beginning on Tuesday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m., and continuing on consecutive Tuesday mornings through August 14. In case of rain, story time moves into the Kids’ Barn.

Kids of all ages can join the Library’s Summer Reading Program any day – or at Story Time. Read or be read to in order to earn free raffle tickets for a chance to win! These free programs are open to the public, are part of “Libraries Rock!” the Library’s Summer Reading Program sponsored by Mother Myrick’s Confectionery and the Northshire Bookstore.

Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route7A, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 for information.

4 Freedoms Festival

This summer, The Mill hosts the first annual 4 Freedoms Festival, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Norman Rockwell’s painting, which captured the essence of Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want and Freedom from Fear in simple everyday scenes – and the continued relevance of these four essential human rights in 2018. “These works of art, created three quarters of a century ago right here in Arlington, are as relevant today as they were when they were first painted,” said producer Joshua Sherman. “The Festival celebrates all that is just and good in our society. I am extremely proud of the entire Festival – and I am thrilled to present the musical, ‘Perfect Picture.’ Inspired by the life of Norman Rockwell and his quest to paint the Four Freedoms, the film is the centerpiece of the month-long Festival, and explores Rockwell’s life, loves, insecurities and resilience. A Broadway cast and production team will bring Rockwell’s story to the Arkell Pavilion at Southern Vermont Arts Center on Friday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 21, at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

‘Rockwell and the Arlington Artists’ is on exhibit at Arlington’s Martha Canfield Library through August 18. Arlington was home for many well-known 20th century artists; collectively, they painted more than 275 Saturday Evening Post covers and illustrations. The exhibit chronicles their work and the community they created. On Friday, July 13, world-renowned illustration expert Roger Reed will curate a special pop-up exhibit, ‘Challenges 4 Freedom,’ at the Bennington Museum focusing on the delicate balance between individual liberty and community responsibility, on view until August 5.

On Friday July 20, at 4 p.m., the first-ever state-wide ‘Ring 4 Freedom’ will recognize and celebrate The 4 Freedoms when town and church bells will ring throughout Vermont for four minutes. Saturday, July 21, at 12 noon, Freedom of Speech and Freedom from Fear will be celebrated with a patriotic and inspiring ceremony at Factory Point Town Green in Manchester. The community will pay tribute to the brave men and women currently serving in our military, veterans and war heroes. Boy Scout troops from Arlington and neighboring towns will place over 2,000 American flags around the perimeter of the Green. On, Saturday, July 21, the 65th annual Arlington Fire Company Carnival will include a chili cook off and evening fireworks at the Arlington Recreational Park. The 4 Freedoms Festival closes on Sunday, July 22, first with an interfaith ceremony at 1 p.m. at Rockwell’s home and studio in West Arlington, and then with a film screening at 3 p.m. ‘Price for Freedom,’ produced by Arlington resident and Tony Award nominee Roger Cooper, will be shown at the Manchester Community Library. Based on the true story and best-selling novel by Dr. Marc Benhuri, the film depicts attempts to counter oppression after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Seating is limited; reservations are encouraged. There is no charge for admission, but donations to support The Mill will be accepted at the door.

The Mill is a nonprofit organization founded on the belief that connectivity, creativity, mentoring and collaboration can lead to extraordinary achievement. The Mill, housed in Remember Baker’s original 1764 gristmill in East Arlington, is a hub for collaboration, arts education, project development and production. Once a meeting place for the Revolutionaries of Vermont, it is now a space for creatives to collaborate and develop revolutionary ideas in the arts and humanities. Visit themillvt.com or call 802-768-1303 to learn more.