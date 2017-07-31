Norman’s Attic Events Take Over Arlington This Saturday

Norman’s Attic, listed as one of Yankee Magazine’s top Vermont summer events, is returning to the Arlington town green on Saturday, August 5. Now in its 22nd year, this town-wide tag sale and celebration hosted by Saint James’ Episcopal Church gets its name from beloved American illustrator Norman Rockwell, who resided in Arlington and painted its residents and their lives for more than 20 years. Tag sales will abound throughout Arlington that day, and vendors will be selling a wide selection of hand crafts, textiles, jewelry, art, pottery, antiques, woodware and children’s clothing at booths set up all along Main Street/Route 7A. But the focus of the excitement is in front of the Church, with Church parishioners and volunteers hosting an early-bird coffee and donut station before firing up the grill for hot dogs, burgers and toppings like sautéed onions and peppers. Also on offer will be homemade wraps and salads, as well as the ever-popular gourmet bake table. A basket raffle will be set up, as well as a ‘recycle, reuse and repurpose’ table full of kitchenware, toys, puzzles, decorative items and costume jewelry. Enjoy the music and fancy footwork of The Crosscountry Cloggers during the afternoon. The Church will also be providing information on some of the private tag sales intown coinciding with Norman’s Attic. For more information, call 802-375-9952 or 802-375-9330, or visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org.