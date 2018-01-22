Norshaft Lions Chili Fest

The Norshaft Lions have announced that their ninth annual Chili Fest on Saturday, January 27, will be larger than ever, thanks to the overwhelming response they’ve had over the years. They have expanded the space for the event to two floors of Saint John the Baptist Church, 3-5 Houghton Street, North Bennington, and will be serving over 30 different chilis.They’ll be serving the same variety of chilies on each floor. Happening on the same day as North Bennington’s WinterFest, they’ll be serving from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A $6 donation will allow you to sample five, 3-ounce chilis, accompanied by cornbread and all the fixings. The chilis, prepared by members, range from traditional beef – hot, medium and mild – to sausage –hot and mild – to a variety of chicken, turkey, white, vegetarian, venison, elk and even chocolate dessert chili. Proceeds from the event help the NorShaft Lions provide scholarships to graduating seniors along with other service projects.