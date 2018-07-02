North Bennington Sculpture Show

North Bennington Sculpture Show
North Bennington Sculpture Show

North Bennington Sculpture Show

Justin Kenney stands with his work, on view at the North Bennington Sculpture Show.

Justin Kenney stands with his work, on view at the North Bennington Sculpture Show.

The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show hosts the opening party for its 21st annual show on Saturday, July 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vermont Arts Exchange, 48 Main Street, North Bennington, with music with Mark Legrand and his Pick Up Band. Coinciding with the event, the Train Depot Gallery and the Left Bank Gallery will also be open. This year’s exhibition, curated for the sixth year in a row by local artist Joe Chirchirillo, marks an important anniversary for one of the area’s longest running consecutive outdoor sculpture exhibitions; it will feature both internationally recognized and emerging artists from the surrounding area. It will remain on view to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the summer and fall, concluding on Saturday, November 3, and is sponsored in part by the Fund for North Bennington, Sage City Syndicate, Paran Recreations, Bennington College, Kevin’s Restaurant and the Vermont Arts Exchange.

July 2, 2018
Categories:Bennington News, News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Bennington
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.