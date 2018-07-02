North Bennington Sculpture Show

The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show hosts the opening party for its 21st annual show on Saturday, July 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vermont Arts Exchange, 48 Main Street, North Bennington, with music with Mark Legrand and his Pick Up Band. Coinciding with the event, the Train Depot Gallery and the Left Bank Gallery will also be open. This year’s exhibition, curated for the sixth year in a row by local artist Joe Chirchirillo, marks an important anniversary for one of the area’s longest running consecutive outdoor sculpture exhibitions; it will feature both internationally recognized and emerging artists from the surrounding area. It will remain on view to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the summer and fall, concluding on Saturday, November 3, and is sponsored in part by the Fund for North Bennington, Sage City Syndicate, Paran Recreations, Bennington College, Kevin’s Restaurant and the Vermont Arts Exchange.