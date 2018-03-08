North Meadow Farm to Hold Cheese Tasting Event

North Meadow Farm is offering a special event on Saturday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to join them to see the farm first hand and sample their freshly-made cheeses. “We are growing, and would like to share our mission and goals with the community,” states Lysa Connors-Cross, one of the Farm’s partners. “Our small herd of Jersey, Guernsey and Holstein cows graze in our green pastures most of the year, and feed on the hay harvested on the farm in the winter.” The Farm sell both cheese and raw milk certified by the State of Vermont. Cheese maker Mario Lanzilotta turns that same milk into blocks of Gouda, Farmhouse Cheddar, Wensleydale, Fromage Frais, cheese curds and more. “We want to become Manchester’s top dairy cheese producer as well as a place where families can come to learn about farming and cheese making, meet some of the farm’s animals and enjoy events like sleigh rides in the winter,” adds Cross. “All are welcome to come experience the honest and wholesome experience of farm life and the natural processes of providing food for the table, with all of its health benefits.” North Meadow Farm is located at 726 North Road in Manchester Center. To learn more, call 802-768-8233 or visit their website at northmeadowfarms.com.