Northern Stage to Celebrates Female Playwrights

Northern Stage’s fourth annual ‘New Works Now,’ a showcase and celebration of new plays, and this year, female playwrights, will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 6 to 8, at the Barrette Center for the Arts, located at 74 Gates Street in White River Junction. Three staged readings will be over the course of three days, each featuring a post-show conversation with the playwrights, actors and directors.

Carol Dunne. producing artistic director, explains, “Northern Stage has now established a strong track record of successfully producing new work, most recently receiving kudos from the New York Times for our Off-Broadway production of ‘Orwell in America.’ Because of this success, we had a record-breaking number of plays – over 100 – under consideration for this season’s ‘New Works Now,’ and much of the best work we received was from women.’ The readings are as follows: ‘Portugal’ by Elizabeth Heffron on Friday at 7:30 p.m.; ‘She Exits, Laughing’ by Marisa Smith on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and ‘Piece Of’ by Tasha Gordon-Solomon on Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but seats are reserved. Contact the box office to secure your reservation at 802-296-7000 or boxoffice@northernstage.org.

Accompanying the staged readings is the second annual ‘Thirsty Theater,’ a mini-series of pop-up ten-minute plays. No tickets are required for this series, scheduled for Saturday: ‘Runway Lounge’ by Elisabeth Gordon at Tip Top Café, 85 North Main Street, White River Junction, at 6 p.m. and ‘Polar Bear Swim’ by Marisa Smith at the Filling Station, 70 Gates Street, White River Junction, at 10 p.m.

‘Portugal’ explores the fallout (both literal and metaphorical) of mankind’s nuclear adventures through the lens of a young couple living near Hanford Nuclear Reservation in rural Washington State. Evan Yionoulis, professor adjunct in acting and directing at Yale University, will direct. She is an Obie-award winning director who has directed new plays and classics in New York, on Broadway and across the US.

‘She Exits, Laughing’ is a hilarious and deeply perceptive story of aging gracefully (or sometimes not so gracefully) and how we try to care for one another in the face of the inevitable. Lillian King returns to Northern Stage to direct this piece and brings with her a wealth of experience having assistant-directed ‘Rocky’ and ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ on Broadway.

‘Piece Of’ is an inventive, imaginative look at being a child in the age of memes, internet fame and uber-liberal helicopter parents. Northern Stage’s assistant artistic director and director of education Eric Love directs. Audiences may remember his work from last summer’s youth production of ‘School of Rock!’