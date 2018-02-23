Northern Stage to Present Pulitzer-Winning Play

Ayad Akhtar’s ‘Disgraced’ runs live on stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction from February 28 to March 18. ‘Disgraced’ confronts issues of race and identity and how we relate to one another in a contentious political climate. Amir Kapoor, a successful Pakistani-American lawyer who is rapidly moving up the corporate ladder while distancing himself from his cultural roots, is caught up in a case against a local Imam. The perception of Amir’s involvement in the defense of the Imam ripples through his work and his marriage to his Caucasian wife – ultimately exploding at a dinner party with his African-American business partner and her Jewish art dealer husband. The couples’ discussion turns to questions of religious faith, and what begins as simple dinner conversation escalates into something far more damaging. ‘Disgraced’ ultimately reveals the prejudices and racial biases often simmering just below the surface.

Northern Stage welcomes back Olivia Gilliatt as the wife, Emily, and introduces Amar Srivastava as Amir, with Dan’yelle Williamson, Sid Producing artistic director Carol Dunne directs. “This is a heartbreaking play that exposes the biases we hold against one another and so rarely come to terms with. Every character is hurt in this play by simmering prejudice. I am thrilled to bring ‘Disgraced’ to Northern Stage because I know our audiences are hungry for the cultural change that the play demands,” she says.

A complimentary post-show reception with the cast follows the opening night performance on Saturday, March 3. A free moderated conversation will contextualize the production from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 4 (RSVP is requested) An optional post-show conversation with the company follows evening performances March 8, 9, 10, 11, and 15. For tickets and information, call 802-296-7000 or visit northernstage.org. Tickets start at $15 for students and $34 for adults.The nonprofit Northern Stage theater company is based at the Barrette Center for the Arts, 74 Gates Street, White River Junction.