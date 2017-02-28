Northshire Baptist Church Begins Sunday School for All Ages

Northshire Baptist Church will be beginning a new Sunday School study called ‘The Gospel Project’ on Sunday, March 5, that will look at the major storyline of the entire New Testament in the Bible in a year and a half. There are classes for preschool, kindergarten through fifth grade, middle school, high school and adults. The different groups will study the same Scripture passage each week in an age-appropriate manner. Community members are welcome to bring their children and stay for the adult class if they like. There is no need to RSVP. ‘The Gospel Project’ will meet from 11:10 a.m. to 12 noon. Northshire Baptist Church is located at 5769 Main Street in Manchester Center, south of the Town Offices. For information visit northshirebaptistchurch.org or call 802-362-1988.