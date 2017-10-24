Northshire Bookstore Author Presentations

On Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m., Jeff Goodell, contributing editor at Rolling Stone and the author of five books, including ‘How to Cool the Planet’ and ‘Big Coal,’ meets with author and American journalist Elizabeth Kolbert, best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, ‘The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History.’ As he travels across 12 countries and reports from the front lines, acclaimed journalist Goodell employs fact, science and first-person, on-the-ground journalism to show vivid scenes from what already is becoming a water world.

The pair will discuss Kolbert’s newest book, ‘The Water Will Come.’ Across the globe, scientists and civilians alike are noticing rapidly rising sea levels and higher tides pushing more water into the places we live. With each crack in the great ice sheets of the Artic and Antarctica, and each tick upwards of Earth’s thermometer, we are moving closer to the brink of broad disaster. By century’s end, hundreds of millions of people will be retreating from the world’s shores as coastal regions disappear. Engineering projects to hold back the water are bold and may buy some time, but despite international efforts and tireless research, there is no permanent solution that will protect us in the end from the drowning of the world as we know it. ‘The Water Will Come’ is a definitive account of why and how this will happen, and what it will all mean.

Kids are invited to come to the Bookstore’s ghostly event space decorated for Halloween, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, when iIllustrator and writer Lenny K. will be showing a spookily animated version of the book, ‘How to Scare a Monster,’ by Tom Holland. There will also be some coloring activities, apple cider and treats. Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes if they wish.

John Boyne will present his book, ‘The Heart’s Invisible Furies’ at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. New York Times bestselling author of ‘The Boy In the Striped Pajamas, this sweeping, heartfelt saga is Boyne’s most transcendent work to date. In ‘The Heart’s Invisible Furies’ we are shown the story of Ireland from the 1940s to today through the eyes of one ordinary man, reminding us all of the redemptive power of the human spirit. Boyne is the author of ten novels for adults, five for younger readers and a collection of short stories. In his native Ireland, he has won three Irish Book Awards and been shortlisted on ten separate occasions. His novels are published in over 50 languages.

