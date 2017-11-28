Northshire Bookstore Event

Northshire Bookstore will host author Whitney Stewart at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, as she presents her new book, ‘Mindful Kids: 50 Mindfulness Activities for Kindness, Focus, and Calm,’ a one-of- a-kind activity deck for ages four to 104! Make any moment mindful from morning to night with five categories of cards, designed to fit into each part of the day. Whimsical, full-color illustrations on both sides of the cards provide easy-to-follow steps for each practice. The cards and and eight-page instructional booklet include tips for children of a wide range of abilities, making this deck an inclusive tool for nurturing inner peace and strength. Stewart puts her heart, mind and feet into her work; she’s trekked in a Himalayan snowstorm with Sir Edmund Hillary, hiked to remote Buddhist monasteries in Tibet, interviewed the Dalai Lama in India and Aung San Suu Kyi in Burma. She’s dug for shrapnel and bones in former WWII battlefields in rural Poland, and has sat for days in meditation retreats. She is the author of both fiction and nonfiction for children, collaborated with Denis Havel on ‘Feldpost: The War Letters of Friedrich Reiner Niemann, A German Soldier on the Eastern Front’ and wrote an award-winning travel series on her research to find her husband’s German uncle who went missing in World War Two. When she is not writing or traveling, she teaches mindfulness and meditation to children.