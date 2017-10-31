Northshire Bookstore Event

Northshire Bookstore will welcome author and environmentalist Bill McKibben at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, as he launches his newest book – and perhaps, also the beginning of a movement, ‘Radio Free Vermont: A Fable of Resistance.’ McKibben’s first novel follows a band of Vermont patriots who decide that their state might be better off as its own republic. As the host of Radio Free Vermont, 72-year-old Vern Barclay is currently broadcasting from an “undisclosed and double-secret location.” With the help of a young computer prodigy named Perry Alterson, Vern uses his radio show to advocate for a simple yet radical idea – an independent Vermont, one where the state secedes from the United States and operates under a free local economy. But for now, he and his radio show must remain untraceable, because in addition to being a lifelong Vermonter and a concerned citizen, Vern Barclay is also a fugitive from the law.

In ‘Radio Free Vermont,’ Bill McKibben entertains and expands upon an idea that’s become more popular than ever, imagining an eccentric group of activists who carry out their own version of guerilla warfare, which includes dismissing local middle school children early in honor of Ethan Allen Day and hijacking a Coors Light truck to replace the stock with local brew. Witty, biting and terrifyingly timely, ‘Radio Free Vermont’ is McKibben’s fictional response to the burgeoning resistance movement.

McKibben lives in Vermont. His 1989 book, ‘The End of Nature,’ is regarded as the first book for a general audience about climate change, and has appeared in 24 languages. He has gone on to write a dozen more books, including ’Earth and Oil and Honey.’ He is a founder of 350.org, the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement, which launched the fast-growing fossil fuel divestment movement.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.