Northshire Bookstore Events

Join Northshire Bookstore in Manchester at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, when Gareth Russell presents ‘Young and Damned and Fair: The Life of Catherine Howard, Fifth Wife of King Henry VIII.’ Russell presents a compelling and authoritative biography that sheds new light on Catherine’s rise and downfall. The broad outlines of her 16-month career as King Henry VIII’s fifth wife might be familiar, but her story until now has been incomplete.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Jane Hamilton will discuss her book, ‘The Excellent Lombards.’ Mary Frances ‘Frankie’ Lombard is fiercely in love with her family’s sprawling apple orchard and the tangled web of family members who inhabit it, but threats of urbanization, disinheritance and college applications shake the foundation of her roots. As she is forced to face the possibility of losing the idyllic future she had envisioned for her family, she must decide whether loving something means clinging tightly or letting go. Hamilton’s novels have won literary prizes, been made into films and become international bestsellers; and two of them. Her nonfiction has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Allure, Oprah, Elle and various anthologies.

Friday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m., it’s Pitchapalooza, where, judges will help budding authors improve their pitch. They’ll critique everything from idea to style to potential in the marketplace and much more. Authors come away with concrete advice as well as a greater understanding of the ins and outs of the publishing industry. Whether potential authors pitch themselves, or simply listen to trained professionals critique each presentation, Pitchapalooza is educational and entertaining for one and all. At the end , the judges will pick a winner, who will receive an introduction to an agent or publisher appropriate for his/her book. Tickets are still available. Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be a Writing Seminar with The Book Doctors, Eckstut and Sterry, who take you through the entire publishing process. This step-by-step, soups-to-nuts workshop will remove the smoke and mirrors from the murky world of publishing and give writers a compass and map to a successfully published book. Tickets are still available.

Sunday, April 9, at 11 a.m., join Northshire Bookstore for a presentation from best-selling New York Times author and entrepreneur Craig Carlson. They will be serving up samples of mini pancakes with Vermont maple syrup. Carlson, author of ‘Pancakes in Paris: Living the American Dream,’ was the last person anyone would expect to open an American diner in Paris. He came from humble beginnings in a working-class town in Connecticut, had never worked in a restaurant, and didn’t know anything about starting a brand-new business. But from his first visit to Paris, Craig knew he had found the city of his dreams, although one thing was still missing; the good old American breakfast he loved so much. ‘Pancakes in Paris’ is the story of Craig tackling the impossible, from raising the money to fund his dream to tracking down international suppliers for ‘exotic’ American ingredients – and even finding love along the way. His diner, Breakfast In America, is now a renowned tourist destination, and the story of how it came to be is just as delicious and satisfying as the classic breakfast that tops its menu.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for information.