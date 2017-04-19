Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore invites you to celebrate the earth and its adventures on Saturday, April 22, at the Orvis Flagship Store on Main Street in Manchester from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Author Norman Sims will be signing the new book, ‘Canoes: A Natural History in North America,’ which he co-wrote with Mark Neuzil. Ancient records of canoes are found from the Pacific Northwest to the coast of Maine, in Minnesota and Mexico, in the Southeast and across the Caribbean. If a native of those distant times encountered a canoe of our day, it would be instantly recognizable. The book is is the story of that singular artifact, the people who made them and their labors and adventures. Dip into the experience of canoeing, from childhood camp expeditions to moving reflections by long-time paddlers. The pages are filled with historical photographs and artwork. The authors describe the canoe from its beginning, a tribute to a craft designed to such perfection that it has plied the waters fundamentally unchanged ever since it was first used, perhaps thousands of years ago. Sims is a retired honors professor from UMass Amherst and past president of the International Association for Literary Journalism Studies. A longtime whitewater canoeist and a member of the Wooden Canoe Heritage Association, he has a small collection of antique Morris wood and canvas canoes. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for details.