Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore will welcome Stephen Kiernan, award-winning, critically acclaimed Vermont author, when he presents his newest novel, ‘The Baker’s Secret,’ at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12. This dazzling novel of World War II is a shimmering tale of courage, determination, optimism and the resilience of the human spirit set in a small Normandy village on the eve of D-Day. As a journalist and novelist, Kiernan has published nearly four million words. His newspaper work has garnered more than 40 awards. A graduate of Middlebury College, he received a Master of Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop. He has chaired the board of the Young Writers Project, served on the Vermont Legislative Committee on Pain and Palliative Care, and served on the advisory board of the New Hampshire Palliative Care Initiative. A performer on the guitar since he was ten years old, Stephen has recorded three CDs of solo instrumentals and composed music for dance, the stage and documentary films. .

On Saturday, May 13, at 7, join New York Times bestselling author Tom Ryan for his new book, ‘Will’s Red Coat.’ Drawn by an online post, Ryan adopted Will, a frightened, deaf and mostly blind elderly dog and brought him home. Tom hoped to give Will a place to die with dignity, amid the rustic beauty of the White Mountains of his New Hampshire home. But when Will bites him numerous times and acts out in violent displays, Tom realizes he is in for a challenge. With endless patience and empathy, Will eventually begins to thrive. Soon, the angry, hurt, depressed, and near-death oldster has transformed into a happy, gamboling companion with a puppy-like zest for discovery. A story of a dog and an indelible bond that is beautiful, heartbreaking, uplifting and unforgettable, ‘Will’s Red Coat’ honors the promise held in all of us, at any stage of life. Ryan will be bringing his dog Samwise to this event. Although the Bookstore is dog friendly, the author requests that no other animals be in attendance at the talk. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for information.