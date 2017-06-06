Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore will host Jodi Picoult for a public book signing from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Picoult will be in town to interview John Grisham on stage for his sold-out presentation at 5. Grisham is touring for the first time in 25 years, and will be presenting his 30th book, ‘Camino Island.’ He will not be available for a public signing. Picoult is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of over 20 novels, the latest being ‘Small Great Things,’ soon to be a motion picture. She is also the author, with daughter Samantha van Leer of two young adult novels.

Author Holly Fitzgerald presents ‘Ruthless River’ on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Join Fitzgerald as she recounts the year-long honeymoon with her husband and the harrowing story that unfurls. Five months into their adventure of a lifetime backpacking around the world, their plane crashes in Peru at a penal colony walled in by jungle, and their blissfully romantic journey turns into a terrifying nonstop labyrinth of escape and survival. On a small, soon-ravaged raft through dangerous waters, their only choice is to continue on, despite the rush of insects swarming them by day and the sounds of encroaching predators at night. Without food or means of communication, and with no one on a search-and- rescue expedition to find them, the author and her husband make their way, fighting the brute force of the river, starvation, and weakening resolve, to somehow hang on and find their way south to a large riverside town before it is too late.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for information.