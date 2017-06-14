Northshire Bookstore Events

Author James Howard Kunstler comes to Northshire Bookstore in Manchester on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. to discuss his book, ‘A Safe and Happy Place.’ The author of 19 books, including ‘The Geography of Nowhere,’ ‘The Long Emergency, and the four-volume novel series ‘World Made By Hand,’ Kunstler, an editor at Rolling Stone Magazine in the 1970s, has written for The New York Times Sunday Magazine, The Washington Post, The Atlantic Monthly and many other publications. His new novel, ‘A Safe and Happy Place,’ is the story of a hippie Vermont commune told from a young woman’s point-of-view, a fully imagined, capable person without an ideological agenda.

Join the Bookstore for author Linda Greenlaw at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, when she presents her new book, ‘Shiver Hitch,’ about an ex-detective turned insurance investigator who discovers the charred body of a universally disliked businesswoman on a remote island off the coast of Maine. Greenlaw, America’s only female swordfishing captain, is author of five bestselling nonfiction books about life as a commercial fisherman. She has also authored two cookbooks with her mother, Martha Greenlaw. Now featured in the hit Discovery Channel series Swords: Life on the Line, she first came to the public’s attention in Sebastian Junger’s ‘The Perfect Storm.’

On Saturday, June 17, Jonathan Goldsmith presents, ‘Stay Interesting’ at 7 p.m. His talk will be preceded by a Bookstore Happy Hour, with sample beers provided by The Crooked Ram at 6 p.m. Goldsmith will tell stories from and sign his new book, ‘Stay Interesting: I Don’t Always Tell Stories about My Life, But When I Do They’re True and Amazing,’ a memoir and a manifesto about taking chances, not giving up, making courageous choices and living a truly adventurous and interesting life. Goldsmith grew up in the Bronx, trained in theater in New York City, then moved to Los Angeles. After decades in Hollywood and many adventures, he moved to a farm in Vermont, where he now lives with his wife and two dogs.