Northshire Bookstore Events

Join Northshire Bookstore at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, for story and activity time with children’s author Gaia Cornwall as she presents her newest book, ‘Jabari Jumps.’ This delightful book is filled with lovely illustrations, diverse characters and an important message that it’s okay to fear something new – like jumping off the diving board the first time. Cornwall is an illustrator who loves making patterns for surface design. Her work can be seen in magazines, in logos, on various products, and even in movies. ‘Jabari Jumps’ is her first picture book.

At 7 p.m., David Daley presents ‘Ratf**ked: the True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy,’ an explosive account of how Republican legislators and political operatives fundamentally rigged the American democracy through redistricting. Pundits proclaimed the Republicans as dead as the Whigs of yesteryear with Barack Obama’s historic election in 2008; yet even as Democrats swooned, a small cadre of Republican operatives, including Karl Rove, Ed Gillespie and Chris Jankowski, began plotting their comeback with a simple yet ingenious plan. These men had devised a way to take a tradition of dirty tricks – known to political insiders as ‘ratf**king,’ to a whole new, unprecedented level. Flooding state races with a gold rush of dark money made possible by Citizens United, the Republicans reshaped state legislatures, where the power to redistrict is held. Daley reconstructs this never-told-before story, examining the far-reaching effects of this so-called REDMAP program, which has radically altered America’s electoral map and created a firewall in the House, insulating the party and its wealthy donors from popular democracy. ‘Ratf**ked’ pulls back the curtain on one of the greatest heists in American political history. Daley is editor in chief of Salon and the Digital Media Fellow for the Wilson Center for Humanities and the Arts and the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200.