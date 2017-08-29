Northshire Bookstore Events

Join Northshire Bookstore when author Robert Madrygin will present his novel, ‘The Solace of Trees.’ In this compelling story about war, family and survival, a young deaf-mute Bosnian orphan is brought to the United States as a refugee, and finds a home with a retired college professor. Eventually, the boy regains his hearing and ability to speak, and begins to recall the trauma of his past. He goes on to become a gifted film student, assisting one of his college professors with a documentary film that draws him into the post 9/11 war on terror.

Madrygin has experienced the meaning of culture, ethnicity and language from many perspectives; as a child he lived in US-occupied Japan, attended a local school, and learned to speak Japanese. His father’s career then brought him back to the United States to live on both coasts, and subsequently to Morocco, Franco-ruled Spain and Paris, France. The adjustments in cultural shifts and in moving from home to home were made all the more difficult due to the illness his mother suffered throughout her life, causing her to spend long periods of time in the hospital, making it necessary to place Robert in a succession of temporary homes during his early childhood. While in his teens, Madrygin’s father suffered from a series of massive debilitating strokes, and his mother died. Left on his own, he continued the life of a traveller, working in Spain as a laborer, in Italy as a deckhand on a ship, and in Alaska on a railroad and as a crew member on a fishing boat.

Madrygin first started writing in his early 20s, but put it aside when he met his future wife, married, and started a family. It wasn’t until years later while living in Spain, with his children grown, that the call to writing returned, and he took up where he had left off decades earlier. He and his wife live currently in Vermont.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit the website at northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for information.