Northshire Bookstore Events

Join Northshire Bookstore at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 for a presentation from nationally syndicated radio and television travel talk show host and travel expert, Stephanie Abrams, as she reads from and discusses her new mystery novel, ’Rumors.’ Following this presentation, a reception will be hosted by the Lodge at Bromley. All who attend this event are invited to enjoy tapas and a complimentary glass of sangria.

Biographer Adam Federman discusses ‘Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer, Patience Gray’ on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. Patience Gray, author of the celebrated cookbook, ’Honey from a Weed,’ lived in a remote and impoverished area of Puglia in southernmost Italy for more than 30 years. This simple and isolated life may help explain her relative obscurity when compared to the other great food writers of her time, so it is not surprising that when she died in 2005, the BBC described her as an “almost forgotten culinary star.” Yet her influence has had a lasting and profound effect on the way we view and celebrate good food and regional cuisines: she wrote about what today we call the Slow Food movement, long before it became part of the cultural mainstream. Federman tells the remarkable – and until now, untold – life story of this fascinating and spirited woman, who was very much a part of her times but very clearly ahead of them. Federman is a reporting fellow with the Investigative Fund of the Nation Institute covering energy and the environment. He has written for many publications and has been a Russia Fulbright fellow, a Middlebury fellow in environmental journalism, and the recipient of a Polk grant for investigative reporting. He is also a former line cook, bread baker and pastry chef, and lives in Vermont.

On Saturday, September 9, at 11 a.m., grandparents, grandchildren, adults, kids, friends and all are invited to a timely conversation about friendship, love and peace in advance of both National Grandparents Day and the 9/11 anniversary. Enjoy a reading, a talk, and learn how to make an origami crane with writer, illustrator, sculptor and former Disney animator Sue DiCicco. Her book, ‘Origami Peace Cranes,’ is a multicultural children’s story about the capacity for friendship in all of us and the power that small things have to make a big difference. DiCicco founded Armed with the Arts, a program dedicated to encouraging creative expression in kids, and is the creator of the Peace Crane Project with participation in over 150 countries. (Go to peacecraneproject.org to learn more.)

