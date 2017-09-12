Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore in Manchester is holding a launch party for one of its favorite local authors, Eric Rickstad, as he presents his newest thriller, ‘The Names of Dead Girls,’ on Friday, September 15. The night begins at 6 p.m. with drinks and small bites. At 7, enjoy the author’s presentation followed by Q&A and a book signing. ‘The Names of Dead Girls’ is Rickstad’s much-anticipated sequel to ‘The Silent Girls.’ His novels are heralded as supremely suspenseful, intelligent, profound, disturbing and heartbreaking, and have been translated in many languages worldwide.

Award-winning author and public radio commentator Bill Schubart, first introduced his Lila and Theron characters in his 2008 short story collection, ‘The Lamoille Stories,’ a collection of Vermont tales. He returns seven years later to finish their stories in ‘Lila and Theron’ after being influenced by William Faulkner’s acceptance speech on winning the Nobel Prize, and visits Northshire Bookstore on Saturday, September, 16, at 7 p.m. Schubart has lived with his family in Vermont since 1947. He is fluent in French language and culture, which he taught; he co-founded Philo Records, has written three short story collections and four novels, and currently chairs the Vermont College of Fine Arts, known for its writing programs. Schubart speaks extensively on the media and the arts, and writes about Vermont in fiction, humor and opinion pieces. He is also a regular public radio commentator and blogger.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for tickets or information.