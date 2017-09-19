Northshire Bookstore Events

Karen Gross presents her book, ‘Breakaway Learners’ at Northshire bookstore in Manchester oat 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21. The book explores how institutions of higher education can successfully serve first-generation, low-income students who are trying to break away from the past to create a secure future. The gap between low socioeconomic status (SES) and high SES students persists; Gross offers a new approach to addressing inequities by focusing on students who have succeeded despite struggling with the impacts of poverty and trauma, drawing on her experience as a college president to outline practical steps that post-secondary institutions can take to create structures of support and opportunity that build reciprocal trust. Students must trust their institutions and professors, professors must trust their students, and eventually students must learn to trust themselves.

Two of the world’s most celebrated animal writers, Sy Montgomery and Elizabeth Marshall Thomas, offer extraordinary new insights into the minds and lives of our fellow creatures in ‘Tamed and Untamed,’ a collection of essays. They will speak at Northshire Bookstore on Friday, September 22, at 7 p.m., about their efforts to explore the mystery of animals as diverse as snails, cats, hawks, sharks, dogs – even octopuses – with humor, empathy and introspection.

On Saturday, September 23, America’s foremost authorities on dog care and training distill decades of experience in a comprehensive guide for dog owners. The Monks of New Skete and Marc Goldberg present ‘Let Dogs be Dogs’ at 7 p.m. No matter what training method or techniques you use with your dog, the training is unlikely to be optimal unless it is predicated on understanding a dog’s true nature. The authors reveal how canine nature manifests itself in various behaviors and how addressing these behaviors can strengthen your bond with your dog. The promise of this book is that you can learn from your dog’s example how to live in the moment, thereby enriching your life immeasurably. As a community, the Monks of New Skete have been breeding, raising and training dogs for more than 40 years. They are the authors of the bestselling classics ‘The Art of Raising a Puppy’ and ‘How to Be Your Dog’s Best Friend.’ New Skete Monastery is located in Cambridge, N.Y. Marc Goldberg is a nationally-renowned dog trainer based in Chicago.

