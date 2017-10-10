Northshire Bookstore Events

Governor Phil Scott will be at the Northshire Bookstore from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.on Wednesday, October 11, to meet with constituents in the Bennington County area. The Governor will be speaking about the state of political discourse at the national level, as well as his priorities for growing our economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable. There will be an opportunity for questions and to speak with the Governor individually. Local lawmakers are expected to be in attendance as well. Vermont author Bill Mares discusses ‘The Full Vermonty: Vermont in the Age of Trump,’ at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13. Mares, Burlington writer and former legislator, produced the book with political cartoonist Jeff Danziger. He has authored and co-authored more than 15 books including the state’s all-time best-selling humor book, ‘Real Vermonters Don’t Milk Goats.’ ‘The Full Vermonty’ offers a combination of humor, sarcasm and serious essays contributed by other Vermont authors about what we can do to cope during the era of President Trump. Other writers include Madeleine Kunin, Ed Koren, Steve Terry, David Gram, Julia Alvarez, Tom Slayton, Al Boright, Bob Stannard, Chris Louras and others.

Northshire Bookstore and poet James Crews will present ‘Mindfulness and Writing, ,’ a four-week online workshop, every Saturday from October 14 to November 11. Tickets can be purchased in the bookstore or at northshire.com. If you have questions, you can email jcrewsjr@gmail.com.

Join author Will Lach at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, for a special presentation for families of a pair of picture books drawn from two of Norman Rockwell’s most popular images, each with a rhyming text that’s perfect for reading aloud or sharing with a grown-up. In classic Rockwell fashion, the 23 vignettes will elicit wry smiles of recognition from young and old at childhood’s everyday pleasures. As a special tribute to Norman Rockwell, the Bookstore will be serving Coca Cola, as this is something that Rockwell loved and shared with the children he worked with. Apple cider will also be served for those who prefer it.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.