Northshire Bookstore Events

Bernie Swain, co-founder of Washington Speakers Bureau and today’s foremost authority on the lecture industry, will be at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 20, to discuss his book, ‘What Made Me Who I Am.’ Swain quit his successful job in 1980 to open his own lecturing agency. Since then he has helped develop leadership transitions for clients like Doris Kearns Goodwin, Colin Powell, Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brokaw, Tony Blair and Dave Barry. His book is filled with powerful and moving stories of inspiration, adversity and triumph.

Join the Bookstore for a special afternoon honoring man’s best friend on Saturday, October 21, starting at 1 p.m. to celebrate the 75th birthday of the beloved children’s book, ‘Pokey Little Puppy,’ who will be in-house to offer a great photo opportunity for children and adults – not to mention with your own furry friend!

At 2 p.m., authors Peter Zheutlin and Jesse Freidan will present their new books, ‘Rescued: What Second-Chance Dogs Teach Us about Living with Purpose, Loving with Abandon and Finding Joy in the Little Things,’ and ‘Finding Shelter: Portraits of Love, Healing and Survival.’ During all of this, Second Chance Animal Center will be on-site with a dog adoption clinic. Don’t miss your chance to help out man’s best friend; all well behaved dogs are welcome to attend with their people.

Thriller and mystery book lovers are invited to come later on Saturday for Thrillerfest, starting at 7 p.m. This pre-Halloween event will host several authors, reading from their books to add fright to your night! They include Liv Constantine (the pen name for sisters Lynne and Valerie Constantine), reading ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish;’ Cate Holahand with ‘Lies She Told;’ Eric Rickstad with ‘The Voices of Dead Girls,’ Riley Sager with ‘The Final Girls;’ Wendy Walker with ‘Emma in the Night;’ and Jeffrey Diamond with ‘Live to Tape.’ Beverages and small bites will be served ath this event. Be sure to reserve your seat with an email to tdavies@northshire.com.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.