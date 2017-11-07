Northshire Bookstore Events

On Friday, November 10, at 6 p.m., Thomas Moore offers an inspiring, dynamic way to re-imagine aging. Moore is known for his work on deepening soul and cultivating a mature spiritual life. His bestselling book, ‘Care of the Soul,’ introduced many to the need for more soul in spirituality. In ‘Ageless Soul: The Lifelong Journey Toward Meaning and Joy,’ Moore regards aging as the process by which we become more fully ourselves. He notes, “Aging with soul is the process of becoming a full, rich and interesting person.” ‘Ageless Soul’ is a deeply compassionate book on how to find new meaning in the process of aging. Learn ways to deal with many issues surrounding aging. Sprinkled throughout are stories from Moore’s life and work as a psychotherapist. He shows how embracing aging can lead to more personal fulfillment and deeper, more satisfying relationships.

Matt Jennings and Eric Warnstedt will present ‘Homegrown: Cooking from my New England Roots,’ on Saturday, November 11, at 6:30 p.m. Northshire Bookstore will be serving wine, beverages and tasty bites to celebrate the release of this stunning New England cookbook. Two of New England’s most highly acclaimed chefs, Jennings and Warnstedt will come together in conversation to present Jenning’s debut cookbook, with over 100 vibrant recipes, including modern spins on New England staples like clam chowder, brown bread and Boston cream pie, as well as beloved dishes from his award-winning Boston, Mass., restaurant, Townsman. Warnstedt, co-owner of Hen of the Wood restaurants located in both Waterbury and Burlington, Vermont, has received several awards and esteemed nominations including the honor of being a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Northeast award seven times since 2009.

Amazon has quietly positioned itself at the center of a growing share of our daily transactions. Today, two-thirds of all US households are subscribed to the membership program Amazon Prime; more than half of all online shopping searches start directly on Amazon; and Amazon captures nearly one in every two dollars that Americans spend online. The website now sells more books, toys, clothing and electronics than any retailer online or off, and it’s making big investments in its grocery business. Yet for all of its reach, Amazon remains remarkably invisible. That’s especially true here in Vermont, where Amazon has no facilities, but nonetheless is exerting an increasingly powerful pull on the state’s economy. Northshire Bookstore in Manchester welcomes Stacy Mitchell, author of ‘Amazon’s Stealth Invasion of Vermont’ and co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR), on Tuesday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m., for a conversation with Anne Galloway, founder and editor of VTDigger.org, when they will discuss the findings of ILSR’s in-depth study on Amazon and what the company’s growing dominance means for Vermont’s small businesses, jobs and communities. Learn how policy makers can address Amazon’s market power, and what citizens can do to support a more diverse, equitable and locally rooted economy – even when they’re shopping online. Northshire Brewery will be on-site selling their beers from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.