Northshire Bookstore Events

Join Northshire Bookstore at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 5, for their first author presentation of 2018, when author and writing coach James Crews will present his new book, ‘Telling My Father,’ which explores familial bonds, memory and grief through a beautifully written collection of poems. This Cowles Poetry Prize-winning manuscript is a risky, bold and elegant exploration of coming of age against a backdrop of profound loss. Crews’ work has appeared in Ploughshares, Raleigh Review, Crab Orchard Review and The New Republic, among other journals, and he is a regular contributor to The (London) Times Literary Supplement and the Vermont News Guide. His first collection of poetry, ‘The Book of What Stays,’ won the 2010 Prairie Schooner Book Prize and received a Foreword Magazine Book of the Year Award. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing-Poetry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a PhD in Writing and Literature from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was an Othmer Fellow and worked for Ted Kooser’s American Life in Poetry newspaper column. He lives on an organic farm with his partner in Shaftsbury and teaches in the low-residency MFA program at Eastern Oregon University.

Stop in at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, to listen to a presentation by author and business owner, Jessica Jean Weston, as she talks about her book, ‘Healing Tonics, Juices and Smoothies: 100+ Elixirs to Nurture Body and Soul,’ and provide samples of some of her favorite recipes. This book provides readers with simple recipes that debunk the fanciful mystery of adaptogens, herbs, superfoods and fermentation for everyday enjoyment, while still dressing to impress all those who happen to grace your kitchen space.

With several staple drinks for day-to-day consumption, medicinal shots for prevention and seasonal wellness, and fermented concoctions for an extra special probiotic-rich kick, there’s something for all forms of hydration. As an extra bonus, Weston has included three of her favorite cleanses for detoxing and hitting a reset button during seasonal and major life transitions. You’ll also find full-color photographs of the drinks, details on the superfoods that are used to make them and a comprehensive food glossary.

Weston is owner and executive chef at Superfresh! Organic Cafe. With a BA in medical anthropology from Ithaca College and as a graduate student of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, she has spent her career exploring the broad subject of food as medicine with Mayan healers in Belize, on organic farms, and with herbalists and shamanic practitioners. Her personal journey to health, navigating a series of food intolerances, led her to a non-GMO, plant-based diet free of soy, gluten, dairy, eggs and meat. Recognizing that everyone has their own path to explore, her goal is simply to share her experiences and knowledge by creating delicious, approachable cuisine.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.