Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore pays homage to a special friend, the late Howard Frank Mosher, at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2, and celebrate his final book, ‘Points North,’ which he believed to be his best work. The evening is free and open to the public will begin with wine, cheese and conversation. In attendance to read from ‘Points North’ and speak about Mosher’s life will be authors Eric Rickstad, Sara Henry, Bill Schubart and others. Mosher finished ‘Points North’ shortly after his cancer diagnosis in 2016, learning of its acceptance for publication before he passed away nearly a year to the day ahead of its release. The book captures the essence of rural America while celebrating the indomitable human spirit and the power of love. Humorous and heartbreaking, it immerses the reader in Kingdom County, where cold waters harbor brook trout, small communities fight to maintain their individualism and explorations of family history sometimes lead to unsettling revelations.

On Saturday, February 3, Northshire Bookstore will observe International Holocaust Rememberance Day (preveiously scheduled on the actual date of Saturday, January 27, but postponed due to weather). Starting at 6 p.m., Levi Laub, translator and close friend of the author Maurice Rajsfus, will present ‘The Vél d’Hiv Raid: The French Police at the Service of the Gestapo.’ Beginning in the early morning hours of July 16, 1942, and lasting for two days, the French police went beyond Nazi ordinances and took it upon themselves to arrest and imprison more than 13,000 Jews at a Paris sporting arena, the Velodrome d’Hiver. For most of the Jews, this detention without water, food or sleep was the first horrific step toward death in the concentration camps. ‘The Vél d’Hiv Raid’ is a uniquely detailed study of the roundup, offering the only contemporary analysis the precursors and the aftermath of the events during those two days. Using recently opened police files, Rajsfus details the internal organization of the police, showing the mechanisms of this raid in particular and of raids in general, making the book an indispensable micro-history of the Holocaust. A companion piece to Rajsfus’ ‘Operation Yellow Star/Black Thursday,’ ‘The Vel d’Hiv Raid’ includes witness and police reports, shocking excerpts from the collaborationist press, and speeches by contemporary French politicians whose official apology is still not complete and terribly overdue. The book also features a foreword by Israeli activist and author, Michel Warschawski.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.