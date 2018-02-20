Northshire Bookstore Events

Join Northshire Bookstore for a conversation with Grassroots Solar owner William Laberge and Heidie Vazquez Garcia at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 22. The two will discuss Laberge’s pilot solar project in Barrio San Salvador Caguas, Puerto Rico, which was heavily impacted by Hurricane Maria. Having partnered with NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, Laberge will be engaging local partners and preparing them to take over ownership of the program on the island.

Story Slam! An Evening of Live Storytelling will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Back by popular demand, fans of The Moth: True Stories Told Live, will love this evening of storytelling presented by The Rumpus! and Northshire Bookstore, when some of the area’s best storytellers come together for a night of entertainment. This event is free, but space is limited Reservations are appreciated via email to Tracy at tdavies@northshire.com.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.