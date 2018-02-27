Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore will present a ‘Staff Picks’ presentation at The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa, 3567 Main Street, Manchester Village, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27. Each month one of their expert booksellers will present the Bookstore’s best new book recommendations in the comfort of the Equinox library. Complimentary dry snacks will be served, and a beverage list and heartier snack options will be available for purchase.

On Friday, March 2, there will be a dinner and author presentation with Fred Bollaci at The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Tavern, 2594 Depot Street/Route 11-30, Manchester. Bollaci will be discussing his book, ‘The Restaurant Diet: How to Eat Out Every Night and Still Lose Weight’ beginning at 6:30 p.m. while you dine on a four-course menu prepared by chef Amy Chamberlain. For more information, visit northshire.com.

The Cat in the Hat will make an appearance on Saturday, March 3, at 11 a.m. in observation of Read Across America Week, and the biggest annual reading celebration in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Apple cider and a healthy snack will be served.

Also on Saturday, author Peter Shea will present ‘The New Atlas of Vermont Trout Ponds: A GPS-Compatible Guidebook,’ at 2 p.m. Shea, who is an angling geographer, has chased trout with a fly for more than 50 years. He was a founding partner of Northern Cartographic, where he co-authored two local fishing classics – ‘The Atlas of Vermont Trout Ponds’ and ‘Vermont Trout Streams’ – as well as sharing national recognition for the large-print volume of ‘Access America: An Atlas and Guide to the National Parks for Visitors with Disabilities.’ He also had a 20-year career at Vermont PBS.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. To learn more, call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com.