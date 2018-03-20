Northshire Bookstore Events

An iconoclast and best-selling author of both nonfiction and fiction, Elizabeth Marshall Thomas has spent a lifetime observing, thinking and writing about the cultures of animals such as lions, wolves, dogs, deer – and humans. She comes to Northshire Bookstore at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 23, to introduce her latest, ‘The Hidden Life of Life.’ In this compulsively readable book, she provides a plainspoken, big-picture look at the commonality of life on our planet, from the littlest microbes to the largest lizards. Thomas is an anthropologist and animal behaviorist, and has published 13 previous books, including the New York Times Best Seller, ‘The Hidden Life of Dogs.’ Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.