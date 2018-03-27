Northshire Bookstore Events

Kids and their parents are invited to stop by Northshire Bookstore at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, to welcome spring by making adorable bunny corner bookmarks and daffodil candies.

Northshire Bookstore welcomes sports journalist Peggy Shin, author of ‘World Class’ at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 31. This is the story of Kikkan Randall, Liz Stephen, Holly Brooks, Jessie Diggins, Ida Sargent, Sadie Bjornsen, Sophie Caldwell, Rosie Brennan and coach Matt Whitcomb – and how they created the perfect team. What makes a great team? Shinn answers this question in her enthralling account of the dramatic rise of the US women’s cross-country ski team, previously winners of eight medals at three world championships over the past five years. Now, following an extremely close finish, the US Women’s Cross-Country Ski Team can add to their impressive list of wins after taking home their first gold medal at this year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. Shinn’s story – based on dozens of interviews with athletes, coaches, parents, spouses and friends – paints a vivid picture of the obstacles that America’s female athletes must overcome, not just to ski with the world’s best, but to beat them. In a sport where US women have toiled for decades, mostly in the middle or the back of the pack, the development of a world-class team attests to the heady combination of a transformational leader, a coach who connects with his athletes, the super-fast individual skiers who are also conscientious teammates – and a bit of good luck. Shin is a senior contributor to the US Olympic Committee’s website, teamusa.org, and a former contributing editor to Ski Racing magazine. She is the author of ‘Deluge: Tropical Storm Irene, Vermont’s Flash Floods and How One Small State Saved Itself.’

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. To learn more, call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com.