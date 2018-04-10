Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore is hosting ‘Summer Reads’ preview luncheon. Grab your friends and join them on your lunch hour at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 10, when Penguin Random House representatives Ann Kingman, Michael Kindness and Karl Krueger will present the new books they are most excited about. Expect some giveaways and great conversation. Space for this ticketed event is limited, and lunch will be catered by The Spiral Press Cafe.

Author Darin Ingels presents ‘The Lyme Solution’ on Friday, April 13, at 6 p.m. This book offers a comprehensive, all-natural five-step plan for treating acute and chronic Lyme disease, from a leading naturopathic physician who has managed his symptoms for more than 15 years. Ingels is a respected leader in natural medicine with numerous publications, international lectures and more than 26 years of experience in the healthcare field.

Come for a poetry reading lead by dozens of local poets as they read from their new anthology of poems, ‘Birchsong: Poetry Centered in Vermont, Volume II’ at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.