Northshire Bookstore Events

Northshire Bookstore welcomes back Bess the Book Bus for a special after-school storytime and book giveaway at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 10.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, bestselling author and veteran business journalist Andrea Gabor will present her new book, ‘After the Education Wars: How Smart Schools Upended the Business of Reform.’ Gabor shows how the corporate reform movement has dominated the way Americans educate children for over two decades, largely ignoring successful strategies for improving schools hiding in plain sight all across the country. The book profiles novel experiments in four different public school systems that eschew short-sighted mandates, punitive teacher evaluations and standardized testing to produce resilient improvement efforts that have stood the test of time. From a fresh, non-ideological perspective informed by long exposure to the worlds of both management and education, Gabor engagingly reveals what makes real-world, long-term education reform work, and why so many reform efforts have failed. Gabor maintains that the quiet revolution taking place from coast to coast is, in fact, a guerilla movement that has exploited the cracks in the cement of public school bureaucracies. It is a movement that has taken root over the course of several decades, proving itself to be both lasting and sustainable. The connection between education and democracy is one of the major themes of Gabor’s book, conceived long before Donald Trump’s victory. But in an era of ‘fake news,’ ‘alternative facts,’ demagoguery and bigotry – much of it now emanating from the highest office in the land – reviving that connection is even more crucial. Original, engaging and timely, ‘After the Education War’ is a vital contribution to the ongoing national conversation about how to improve our schools, and essential reading for anyone interested in the current state and future of American education. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. To learn more, call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com.