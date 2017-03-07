Northshire Bookstore Events

Author Andrew Forsthoesfel comes to Northshire Bookstore in Manchester on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. At age 23, Forsthoefel walked out the back door of his home with a backpack, an audio recorder, copies of Whitman and Rilke, and a sign that read ‘Walking to Listen.’ He had just graduated from Middlebury College and was ready to begin his adult life, but didn’t know how – so he decided he’d take a cross-country quest for guidance. Walking toward the Pacific, he faced an Appalachian winter and a Mojave summer. He met ear, loneliness and doubt, but he also encountered incredible kindness from strangers. Thousands shared their stories with him. Often he didn’t know how to respond. How to find unity in diversity? How to stay connected, even as fear works to tear us apart? He listened for answers to these questions, and to the existential questions every human must face, and began to find that the answer might be in listening itself. Ultimately, it’s the stories of others living all along the roads of America that carry this journey and sing out in ‘Walking to Listen,’ a hopeful, heartfelt book about how a life is made and how our nation defines itself on the most human level. Now a writer, radio producer and public speaker, Forsthoefel also facilitates workshops on walking and listening as practices in personal transformation, interconnection and conflict resolution.

Children’s author Eugenie Doyle presents ‘Sleep Tight Farm: A Farm Prepares for Winter,’ on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. A captivating exploration of how a family gets a farm ready for the snow of winter, ‘Sleep Tight Farm’ lyrically connects each growing season to the preparations at the very end of the farm year. This beautiful and informative book paints a fascinating picture of what winter means to the farm year and to the family that shares its seasons, from spring’s new growth, summer’s heat and fall’s bounty to winter’s well-earned rest. Doyle is the author of two novels for young adults and many short stories. She and her family operate The Last Resort Farm, an organic berry, vegetable, and hay farm in Vermont. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for information.