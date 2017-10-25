Northshire Bookstore to Hold Cookie Bake-off Competition

Northshire Bookstore will present its first-ever Cookie Bake-off Competition, along with a cookbook presentation on Saturday, November 11, to benefit the Community Food Cupboard in Manchester. Enter the contest and bring in your favorite cookie or bar cookie for a chance to win great prizes! Customers may purchase tasting tickets and will be able to vote on their favorite cookie from 1 to 3 p.m. They’ll also be entered into a contest to win a free copy of the featured author book, ‘Baking With Success’ by Gail Sokol. The official judges will also taste during this time and decide on their top pick; they include Sokol, Jacki Baker of Mother Myrick’s Confectionery and Dina Bronson of Bistro Henry. Sokol will presentand sign her new book from 3 to 3:50 p.m., and at 4, the winners of the bake-off will be revealed. Prizes for Bake-off winners are: People’s Choice Award, a $50 gift card to Mother Myrick’s Confectionery; Second Place, chosen by the judges, a $75 gift card to Northshire Bookstore; and the Grand Prize, chosen by the judges, a free baking class at King Arthur Flour Baking School in Norwich, Vermont, valued at $100 – plus a free copy of both ‘Baking With Success’ and ‘Breaking Bread’ by Martin Phillips, head baker at King Arthur Flour. All of the ticket proceeds plus 20 percent of cookbook sales for this event will be donated to the Community Food Cupboard. Tickets can be purchase at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, or online at northshire.com. Questions may be directed to Tracy Davies at tdavies@northshire.com or by phone at 802-362- 3565 extension 154.