Northshire Bookstore Weekend Events

Join Northshire Bookstore in Manchester at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, for an evening of culinary inspiration as renowned chef Evan Mallett presents his new book, ‘Black Trumpet,’ featuring more than 250 recipes that respect and transcend regional food traditions. At the renowned Black Trumpet restaurant in the historic seacoast city of Portsmouth, NH, Chef Mallett and his staff reflect the changing seasons and celebrate the unique flavors and traditions of fished, farmed, and foraged foods in ever-changing menus. Mallett’s recipes draw on classic regional foodways and the author’s personal experiences with Mexican, Mediterranean and other classic world cuisines. The book tells how Black Trumpet became nationally famous as a model for local food sourcing and community involvement and traces the growth and evolution of the local food movement. Mallett is a three-time James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef, Northeast, and sits on the boards of Chef’s Collaborative, Slow Food Seacoast and the Heirloom Harvest Project, an initiative that brings together farmers, chefs and educators to identify and restore a food system native to the greater New England Seacoast region.

On Saturday, February 25, at 7 p.m., a presentation given by Grace Initiative (The Initiative for Governance, Reconciliation, Agriculture and Coexistence) will be an overview of the retreat that took place in Manchester in the fall of 2016. Grace Initiative is a registered Vermont non-profit that seeks to promote and to implement transformative processes that bring about inclusive and peaceful societies that are sustainable and resilient. During the G-77 Retreat in Vermont, 45 diplomats from 25 countries learned about Vermont practices that foster sustainable and resilient communities, visiting Burr and Burton Academy, Merck Forest and Farmland, The Marble House Project and Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home. The report that was generated from this retreat will be available for purchase from Grace Initiative at this event.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester Center. Visit northshire.com or call 802-362-2200 for further information.